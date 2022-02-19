One Of Bob Saget's Final Roles Had Everyone In Disbelief
Hollywood is still reeling over the unexpected death of actor and comedian Bob Saget. The "Full House" star was discovered dead just one day after he performed a stand-up set at a tour stop in Jacksonville, Florida. Saget had happily announced he was "addicted" to performing again on Instagram just hours before his shocking death. While authorities confirmed no foul play was suspected, fans everywhere were left wondering what caused his sudden passing.
After weeks of speculation, Saget's family announced his official autopsy results to reveal his cause of death. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," they shared in a statement, per People. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."
Saget's death is a grave loss to the entertainment community, as he spent years making audiences laugh on beloved shows like "Full House" and "America's Funniest Home Videos." In recent years, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner on "Fuller House" with the original "Full House" cast, who shared their grief with fans in a joint statement posted to Instagram. "Bob made us laugh until we cried," the stars shared. "Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob." Saget's last-ever role has now been revealed and it proves the actor wasn't afraid to be his goofy self before he died.
Bob Saget is a hip-hop hype man
Bob Saget became Chef Bob in rapper Desiigner's music video for the song "BAKIN." After Snoop Dogg tells Desiigner to "get Bob on the job," the tongue-in-cheek video shows Saget cooking up bacon alongside adult film actor Kendra Sunderland while hilariously vibing out to the hip-hop track. Saget's unexpected cameo was reportedly a delight to those on set, who praised the comedian for simply being himself. "When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach, or rent a Lambo, they show off," producer DJ Whoo Kid told Rolling Stone about filming with Saget. "He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad."
The "BAKIN" music video concludes with a special tribute to Saget, as the visual was filmed in December, only weeks before his unexpected death, according to TMZ. "It's a supreme pun," Saget says of the "bacon" wordplay in a behind-the-scenes clip. "It's like the best dad joke ever."
Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Saget's fun-loving energy one last time in Desiigner's music video, with one viewer commenting on YouTube, "I'm happy this was his last role, he looks like he's just having fun being silly. And thanks to you for giving him that chance to have fun and be included. He'll always be America's dad."