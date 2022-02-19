One Of Bob Saget's Final Roles Had Everyone In Disbelief

Hollywood is still reeling over the unexpected death of actor and comedian Bob Saget. The "Full House" star was discovered dead just one day after he performed a stand-up set at a tour stop in Jacksonville, Florida. Saget had happily announced he was "addicted" to performing again on Instagram just hours before his shocking death. While authorities confirmed no foul play was suspected, fans everywhere were left wondering what caused his sudden passing.

After weeks of speculation, Saget's family announced his official autopsy results to reveal his cause of death. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," they shared in a statement, per People. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget's death is a grave loss to the entertainment community, as he spent years making audiences laugh on beloved shows like "Full House" and "America's Funniest Home Videos." In recent years, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner on "Fuller House" with the original "Full House" cast, who shared their grief with fans in a joint statement posted to Instagram. "Bob made us laugh until we cried," the stars shared. "Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob." Saget's last-ever role has now been revealed and it proves the actor wasn't afraid to be his goofy self before he died.