Kanye West Just Inserted Himself In Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble's Drama

Kanye 'Ye' West inserted himself into Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's cheating drama when he shared, via Instagram, a screenshot of Hollywood Unlocked's story about Gamble allegedly kissing an unidentified woman at a club after the Super Bowl on February 13, according to Us Weekly. "We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22," Ye captioned the now-deleted post, adding shocked and grimacing emojis.

Although Ye deleted the post, he had more to say about Gamble, and shared another post in which he called his former associate, "godless." Per Page Six, the rapper insinuated that Jenner and Gamble broke up, writing on Instagram, "God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway." He added that he viewed Gamble as a nice but not great person, who "slid in" to the Jenner-Kardashian clan hanging after around with Puff Daddy and Justin Bieber.

Ye further alleged that he nor the rest of the Kardashians have "met his family," and blamed Gamble for getting Kim Kardashian "linked with the liberals in a deep way." That said, Ye seems to only have a problem with Gamble, as he praised his mother-in-law as a "hero" and "the best to ever do it."

It's unclear how Jenner or Gamble feels about Ye's latest rants, but a source told Us Weekly that the momager is the only one "who still has a relationship with the rapper," in spite of the drama, so perhaps Jenner will be appreciative of Ye's words.