Kanye West Just Inserted Himself In Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble's Drama
Kanye 'Ye' West has set his sight on a new target amid his social media rants about Kim Kardashian. Over the past few weeks, Ye has posted a series of alarming posts on his Instagram account about Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson (which include him mocking the "Saturday Night Live" star's tattoos), his objections toward her parenting style, and telling fans he wants god to bring his family back together. The former couple is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings after Kardashian pulled the plug on their marriage in February 2021 and filed for a petition to be declared legally single in December. However, Ye has seemingly not accepted that Kim has moved on and continues to share (and delete) posts about his ex and their family on social media.
On February 18, Ye took aim at his mother-in-law Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, after the business executive was rumored to have cheated on the momager, per The Sun. Here's what Ye had to say.
Kanye West reshared a video about Corey Gamble on Instagram
Kanye 'Ye' West inserted himself into Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's cheating drama when he shared, via Instagram, a screenshot of Hollywood Unlocked's story about Gamble allegedly kissing an unidentified woman at a club after the Super Bowl on February 13, according to Us Weekly. "We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22," Ye captioned the now-deleted post, adding shocked and grimacing emojis.
Although Ye deleted the post, he had more to say about Gamble, and shared another post in which he called his former associate, "godless." Per Page Six, the rapper insinuated that Jenner and Gamble broke up, writing on Instagram, "God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway." He added that he viewed Gamble as a nice but not great person, who "slid in" to the Jenner-Kardashian clan hanging after around with Puff Daddy and Justin Bieber.
Ye further alleged that he nor the rest of the Kardashians have "met his family," and blamed Gamble for getting Kim Kardashian "linked with the liberals in a deep way." That said, Ye seems to only have a problem with Gamble, as he praised his mother-in-law as a "hero" and "the best to ever do it."
It's unclear how Jenner or Gamble feels about Ye's latest rants, but a source told Us Weekly that the momager is the only one "who still has a relationship with the rapper," in spite of the drama, so perhaps Jenner will be appreciative of Ye's words.