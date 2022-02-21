Jake Gyllenhaal Gives A Rare Update About His Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal isn't exactly comfortable shining a spotlight on his private life. This award-winning actor is known for his work in movies such as "Brokeback Mountain," "Donnie Darko," and "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and keeps his off-screen life on the down-low. So, although there's speculation about Gyllenhaal's role as the muse in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well," he doesn't usually have much to say about his love life.

We know he's dated his fair share of starlets from Natalie Portman to Reese Witherspoon, but we rarely hear from him on his great romances — though it seems that Gyllenhaal is more inclined to settle down based on a 2020 interview he did with Vogue UK. He told the magazine he was lightening up as he gets older and turning attention to things other than work: "...seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now. I've turned to my family, I've turned to my friends and I've turned to love. I'm a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that."

Per The Famous People, Gyllenhaal and French model Jeanne Cadieu have been attached since meeting in London in the summer of 2018. Now that he's a few years into his relationship with Cadieu, Gyllenhaal's devotion to his lady love is becoming clearer. He's even starting to open up about the special kind of relationship they have — in small doses, of course.