Ser'Darius Blain Talks Zachary Levi's Football And Dancing Skills In American Underdog - Exclusive

Football fans will be well-acquainted with Kurt Warner, and now his incredible story has been brought to the screen in "American Underdog." Starring Zachary Levi as Warner, "American Underdog" explores the unexpected path Kurt took to becoming a professional football player. Actor Ser'Darius Blain, perhaps most famous for his role as Fridge in the "Jumanji" movies, stars as Kurt's close friend Mike in "American Underdog," and gets to demonstrate both his sporting and his dancing skills.

Speaking to Nicki Swift, Blain revealed that working alongside Levi on a football movie was a pleasure. "Watching Zach's dedication to the sport" was a highlight for Blain. "He had never played football before, so it was really cool getting an opportunity to see him transform before my eyes, and also watching these stunt guys do their thing made me really feel like I was really in it," Blain explained, but that wasn't the only standout experience. "Zach is a ham. He's hilarious. He keeps me laughing. We have very similar senses of humor, and we're the same height, too," Blain reflected. "It's the first time I've ever done a movie with somebody that's my height. So it was really cool getting to know him."

Nicki Swift sat down with Ser'Darius Blain to find out all about Zachary Levi's dancing and football skills on the set of "American Underdog."