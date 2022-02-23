Ser'Darius Blain Talks Zachary Levi's Football And Dancing Skills In American Underdog - Exclusive
Football fans will be well-acquainted with Kurt Warner, and now his incredible story has been brought to the screen in "American Underdog." Starring Zachary Levi as Warner, "American Underdog" explores the unexpected path Kurt took to becoming a professional football player. Actor Ser'Darius Blain, perhaps most famous for his role as Fridge in the "Jumanji" movies, stars as Kurt's close friend Mike in "American Underdog," and gets to demonstrate both his sporting and his dancing skills.
Speaking to Nicki Swift, Blain revealed that working alongside Levi on a football movie was a pleasure. "Watching Zach's dedication to the sport" was a highlight for Blain. "He had never played football before, so it was really cool getting an opportunity to see him transform before my eyes, and also watching these stunt guys do their thing made me really feel like I was really in it," Blain explained, but that wasn't the only standout experience. "Zach is a ham. He's hilarious. He keeps me laughing. We have very similar senses of humor, and we're the same height, too," Blain reflected. "It's the first time I've ever done a movie with somebody that's my height. So it was really cool getting to know him."
Nicki Swift sat down with Ser'Darius Blain to find out all about Zachary Levi's dancing and football skills on the set of "American Underdog."
Zachary Levi is a 'very good dancer'
In "American Underdog," Ser'Darius Blain plays Kurt Warner's best friend Mike. Kurt (played by Zachary Levi) and Mike work closely together throughout the movie, and it's clear that the two actors hit it off immediately. "Zach's the best, man. He's one of my favorite co-stars, to date, just outside of acting even," Blain explained. "He's just a fun, loving, honest, genuine guy. He wants to save the planet. Honestly, he's a bit of a superhero in real life as well." The chemistry between the actors speaks for itself, and it's nice to know that the team bonded offscreen as well. "It was a divine pleasure getting to know him and getting to know Anna [Paquin]," Blain said, "and [directors] Andy Erwin and Jon Erwin, and everybody involved with this."
As for the fact that Blain's character has to teach Levi's character to dance in the movie, the "Charmed" star was ready to set the record straight. "In a scene. I had to teach [him to dance in a scene]," Blain told Nicki Swift. "In real life, he's actually a very, very good dancer, and I've been making sure I tell everybody that, because he's like, 'Let them know I can dance!' But yeah, he's a fantastic dancer. It was so fun getting to kind of ham it up with him a bit and teach him how to dance."
