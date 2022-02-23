People Already Think That This Famous Couple Won't Last Past 2022
While many real-life romances happen for a reason, in the celebrity world, many stars only get together for a season. Given the many pressures of fame and fortune while dating in the fast-paced spotlight, it's no wonder why celeb couples break up as often as they do. Fans can often spot when a high-profile relationship is star-crossed, with some romances having an expiration date of less than 365 days.
Take "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King and President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens, for example, who met on a dating app in September 2021, married a month later, and filed for divorce all before the year's end. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," Meghan wrote on Instagram announcing the split, according to Us Weekly. "Selling Sunset" stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause similarly split after less than a year of dating after disagreeing about their future plans for a family. "Men have the luxury of time that women don't," Chrishell wrote in part on Instagram announcing their sad news.
It seems fans can tell when a whirlwind romance is just that. We conducted a survey to find out which celebrity couple Nicki Swift readers think won't make it past 2022, and for the overwhelming majority of respondents, one couple came to mind.
Kete is destined to fail
Of 565 survey respondents, over half agreed Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance won't survive past 2022. While 51% of those surveyed said Kete was destined to fail in 2022, runners-up for most doomed relationship this year were Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at 18%, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at 15%, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at 13%.
Fans seem to think Davidson may just be Kim's rebound from her estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West. In addition to their 14 year age difference, it's obvious Kim and her boy toy don't have much in common. Kim is a law school-attending mom of four, while the "Saturday Night Live" star has been open about his laid back lifestyle. "I am a pothead," Davidson told High Times in 2016, adding, "... it's definitely a huge part of my life." Davidson's dating history doesn't build a convincing case for his romance with Kim, as fans may remember his engagement to Ariana Grande ended after just five months together.
On top of being a serial playboy, the divorce drama between Kim and her ex may be too much for Davidson to bear, as Ye has repeatedly hurled obvious threats Davidson's way. However, a source told Hollywood Life that Davidson has been "a shoulder to cry on" for Kim amid the divorce, so only time will tell if they withstand it all until 2023.