What Does The Queen's Working Relationship With Prince William And Prince Charles Look Like?
Queen Elizabeth II's COVID-19 diagnosis couldn't come at a more awkward time, as the UK's Prime Minister has announced that he is lifting certain restrictions, such as self-isolation for those who have tested positive for the virus. That, and there has been growing concern for the queen after it was reported that she did meet with her son Prince Charles only two days before he tested positive for the virus, too. With that said, her diagnosis has completely changed her routine, as she has been forced to clear most of her calendar and cancel in-person royal engagements and meetings as she continues to recover at Windsor Castle. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," the palace said, per CNN.
However, a lot of royal fans can't help but wonder how the queen's working relationship with both Charles and her grandson, Prince William, looks like now, seeing how the British royal family will have to work closer together now than ever before, especially as the royal family deals with one negative headline after another.
Queen Elizabeth II is still in charge, despite being in quarantine
According to People, Queen Elizabeth II is in regular contact with Prince Charles and Prince William, as she's relying on them more and more to carry out her royal duties. Royal expert and historian Robert Lacey told the publication that both Charles and William discussed the Prince Andrew controversy with the queen before he was ultimately stripped of his military titles because of the sexual assault lawsuit that was brought on by his accuser Virginia Giuffre. "They operate together — not as equals, because the Queen remains in charge — but William is a very active component in the way the monarchy protects itself," Lacey explained.
If that weren't enough, the queen is also thinking more about the future than ever before, and that's not just because of her COVID-19 diagnosis. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family, Prince Charles' cash-for-honors scandal, and Prince Andrew's multi-million dollar settlement has created a "drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy," added one palace insider. In other words, it sounds like Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 diagnosis is the least of her problems, prompting a lot of fans to wonder if Charles and William will do more than just pick up their additional royal work load in the coming months ahead.