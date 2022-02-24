What Does The Queen's Working Relationship With Prince William And Prince Charles Look Like?

Queen Elizabeth II's COVID-19 diagnosis couldn't come at a more awkward time, as the UK's Prime Minister has announced that he is lifting certain restrictions, such as self-isolation for those who have tested positive for the virus. That, and there has been growing concern for the queen after it was reported that she did meet with her son Prince Charles only two days before he tested positive for the virus, too. With that said, her diagnosis has completely changed her routine, as she has been forced to clear most of her calendar and cancel in-person royal engagements and meetings as she continues to recover at Windsor Castle. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," the palace said, per CNN.

However, a lot of royal fans can't help but wonder how the queen's working relationship with both Charles and her grandson, Prince William, looks like now, seeing how the British royal family will have to work closer together now than ever before, especially as the royal family deals with one negative headline after another.