Selena Gomez Makes It Clear She Has No Issues With The Weeknd's New Romance

Selena Gomez and musician The Weeknd were once a hot item. Many fans couldn't get enough of the PDA between Gomez and The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, when they stepped out in public appearances, like when they stunned together on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet. The A-list couple, who dated for a little less than a year, parted ways due to busy schedules in October 2017, per TMZ. Despite their short relationship fizzling out, the outlet reported the stars had an amicable split with nothing but love for each other.

Although reps claimed the two stars remained friendly, fans speculated there were still bitter feelings in the aftermath of the breakup as many of the lyrics off The Weeknd's album "My Dear Melancholy," released the year following his split from Gomez, pointed at some drama. On the track "Call Out My Name," he sings, "I almost cut a piece of myself for your life / Guess I was just another pit stop / 'Til you made up your mind," which many interpreted as the performer referencing Gomez's kidney transplant surgery.

With perhaps more heartbreak behind the scenes of their breakup, many are wondering how Gomez is feeling after The Weeknd was spotted kissing Simi Khadra, of the Sister DJ duo Simi & Haze, in a Las Vegas club for the singer's 32nd birthday party on February 22, per TMZ. Gomez confirmed there's no hard feelings about The Weeknd's rumored romance, revealing she's close with his new lady.