Why A Royal Biographer Believes Prince Harry Won't Visit The UK Anytime Soon

There's been a lot of suggestions on what Prince Harry's upcoming memoir will focus on, leading many to believe that the Duke of Sussex might be ready to spill all the tea about his royal family members back in London. Royal biographer Tom Bower says that it's unlikely that Harry will be attending Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee simply because he doesn't want to face his family members — particularly his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William — knowing all too well that they are probably not happy about his memoir plans.

Bower told Closer, "I think Harry won't come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he's written about them in that book." He added, "That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver, as Harry knows it has to, to justify the money he's been paid to do it. How can Harry come back and pretend it's all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come."

While no one knows what the real truth is, maybe the reason why Harry is refusing to fly back to London and keeping his social distance from his family members will be revealed in the book.