Why A Royal Biographer Believes Prince Harry Won't Visit The UK Anytime Soon
There's been a lot of speculation regarding whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make the trip to London to help celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this year. After all, it's a milestone moment in the queen's long reign that will even be reimagining a famous landmark in London: A giant slide will be placed at the Tower of London, along with a Superbloom floral display and family-friendly moat for visitors, during a special four-day weekend beginning June 2, per the royal family's official website. However, Harry and Meghan have been absolutely silent about the queen's big weekend.
Even though Prince Charles had said on the Clarence House Instagram account that "the Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year," it's been nothing but radio silence from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, prompting everyone to wonder if there's another reason why they have been so quiet. While there have been some reports indicating that security concerns have been an issue for Harry and Meghan, one royal biographer says there's another reason why Harry won't be visiting the U.K. anytime soon.
Prince Harry doesn't want to face his family for this reason
There's been a lot of suggestions on what Prince Harry's upcoming memoir will focus on, leading many to believe that the Duke of Sussex might be ready to spill all the tea about his royal family members back in London. Royal biographer Tom Bower says that it's unlikely that Harry will be attending Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee simply because he doesn't want to face his family members — particularly his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William — knowing all too well that they are probably not happy about his memoir plans.
Bower told Closer, "I think Harry won't come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he's written about them in that book." He added, "That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver, as Harry knows it has to, to justify the money he's been paid to do it. How can Harry come back and pretend it's all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come."
While no one knows what the real truth is, maybe the reason why Harry is refusing to fly back to London and keeping his social distance from his family members will be revealed in the book.