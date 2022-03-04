Jason Momoa Thanking Fans For One Huge Personal Reason

In January, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet surely shocked a fair share of their fans when the stars announced that they were getting a divorce after spending almost 17 years together as a couple. While a source with knowledge of the duo's personal situation told People that this wasn't a development that sparked suddenly, the insider also noted that the two famous figures "have grown apart because of different focuses." At the same time, it seems like they're still on the same page about some aspects of their lives (which likely may be why Momoa and Bonet could be getting back together).

In a joint statement first announcing their split that was released in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Vanity Fair), Momoa and Bonet wrote, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

Explaining that they were "parting ways in marriage," the message went on to say that they were sharing what was happening between them "not because we think it's newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty." They also noted that they remained devoted to both "this sacred life & our Children." With that in mind, it's understandable why Momoa felt motivated to thank his fans for a very personal reason.