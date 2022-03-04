Jason Momoa Thanking Fans For One Huge Personal Reason
In January, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet surely shocked a fair share of their fans when the stars announced that they were getting a divorce after spending almost 17 years together as a couple. While a source with knowledge of the duo's personal situation told People that this wasn't a development that sparked suddenly, the insider also noted that the two famous figures "have grown apart because of different focuses." At the same time, it seems like they're still on the same page about some aspects of their lives (which likely may be why Momoa and Bonet could be getting back together).
In a joint statement first announcing their split that was released in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Vanity Fair), Momoa and Bonet wrote, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."
Explaining that they were "parting ways in marriage," the message went on to say that they were sharing what was happening between them "not because we think it's newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty." They also noted that they remained devoted to both "this sacred life & our Children." With that in mind, it's understandable why Momoa felt motivated to thank his fans for a very personal reason.
Jason Momoa is thinking about his kids
Jason Momoa showed some love for his step-daughter (and Lisa Bonet's daughter), Zoë Kravitz, on March 3 when he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his two other children, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola, while attending the New York premiere of Kravitz's movie "The Batman." In the caption, he wrote, "So excited for everyone to see @thebatman. @zoeisabellakravitz you['re] perfect as cat woman. I'm so proud of you. So excited for @snl next week. [You're] going to kill it. We had a wonderful time in NYC."
However, as Momoa's message continued, it then turned toward another topic that means a lot to him. In the caption, he wrote, "Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children." He added that "it's hard enough separating in the public eye," which is why he wanted to share his "appreciat[ion for] the continued privacy through these times."
One fan wrote back in response, "Nothing but support man. Hope you're doing well considering the circumstances." Another added a similarly supportive comment, noting that "true fans want you to have private time to be just a regular family." At the same time, they were willing to admit, "But ... it was nice to see you out [and] about, respect & peace to you all."