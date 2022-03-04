How Are Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Adjusting To Parenthood?
In January, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced they had welcomed their first child, People reported. Considering the Jonas Brothers star and the actor had never announced that they were expecting, the couple astonished even their most loyal fans with their big news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," Jonas and Chopra announced.
The news itself was even more surprising because it surfaced amid rumors that Jonas and Chopra were headed toward divorce, which had been circulating since November. Per CNN, they started after Chopra removed "Jonas" from her social media handles. In a January interview with Vanity Fair, the couple opened up about the impact of social media on their private lives. "We've set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family," Jonas told the magazine.
Jonas and Chopra also addressed their parenthood goals. "[Children are] a big part of our desire for the future," Priyanka said. "By God's grace, when it happens, it happens." The interview came out eight days before their child was born, proving they meant what they said about keeping their private lives to themselves. Since her birth, Jonas and Chopra have kept their daughter absent from their social media feeds, aside from one of Chopra's Instagram posts. However, an insider has given insight on how they are adjusting to parenthood.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying the early stages
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are adjusting their lives in the early stages of parenthood — but even so, they're enjoying the process, a source told Us Weekly on March 3. "They're making it work as new parents as best as they can," the insider told the magazine. Chopra and Jonas have also discovered a newfound respect for each other in this next shared chapter. "They've always loved each other but seeing each other become new parents is special to both of them," the source added.
As for how Jonas and Chopra's families have reacted? "Priyanka comes from a big family, so she's overwhelmed with joy and love," the source said. The insider added, "His brothers are glad he now has a child so the cousins can be close in age," referencing older brother Kevin Jonas' two children, along with middle brother Joe Jonas' first child (with another on the way).
Chopra had been clear about her family goals even before she and Jonas tied the knot in July 2018. "I definitely want to have kids," she told People before their nuptials. "That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."