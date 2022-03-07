Royal Author Makes Heartbreaking Claim About The Queen And Lilibet Diana

Everything we know about Prince Harry's latest legal battle suggests that he and Meghan Markle may not be returning to the U.K. anytime soon. In fact, one royal biographer believes that Harry won't visit the U.K. and not just because he's concerned about his family's safety, but also because of the royal drama that his upcoming memoir might create.

In January 2022, royal biographer and expert Tom Bower told Closer, "I think Harry won't come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he's written about them in that book." He further added, "How can Harry come back and pretend it's all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come."

While there's no doubt that Harry's trip back to the U.K. has long been overdue, it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to stay home in California might be hurting Queen Elizabeth the most.