Donald Trump's Idea On How To End The War In Ukraine Is Raising Eyebrows

Donald Trump is raising eyebrows once again over some divisive comments about the war in Ukraine. The European country was invaded by Russian troops on February 24, with reports claiming that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, allegedly wanted to take over the country's capital city of Kyiv and had plans to "overthrow the government" (via ITV).

Of course, as a former president of the United States, the world has been wondering about Trump's take on the Ukraine crisis, and he's already made some very controversial remarks.

In February, Trump appeared to praise "savvy" Putin during an appearance on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show." "I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine, of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful," he said. "He's going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That's the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That's the strongest peace force I've ever seen," he added, also seemingly called Putin a "genius," though it's been suggested the interview saw Trump being sarcastic.

However, now the businessman has courted controversy over the war again, this time for an apparent odd take on how it could be ended... or potentially escalated.