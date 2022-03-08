Kanye West's Feud With Larsa Pippen Takes A Weird Turn
It's hardly a secret that Kayne "Ye" West and Larsa Pippen haven't exactly seen eye to eye over the years. "The Real Housewives of Miami" star was famously close friends with West's former wife, Kim Kardashian, for years, before the two appeared to have a pretty major falling out in 2020.
Things appeared to really turn sour after West suggested something may have gone on between Larsa and the Kardashian clan, as he mysteriously tweeted her name alongside a suspicious face emoji in July 2020, per The Sun. After that, Kim and her famous sisters, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, all unfollowed her on Instagram.
The following November, Larsa appeared to suggest West may have had something to do with all the drama, alleging that the rapper had potentially "brainwashed the whole family" against her while speaking on "Hollywood Raw Podcast." "He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," she continued, claiming Kim may have cut her out of her life in order to make her relationship with her then husband "better."
Well, now, it seems like the tables have really turned after West appeared to make a pretty bold statement about where he stands with Larsa today.
Are Kanye West and Larsa Pippen friends again?
Around two years after Larsa Pippen's friendship with Kim Kardashian appeared to come to an end, Kanye "Ye" West appeared to (maybe?) extend an olive branch to the reality star. Well, Kim's estranged husband certainly made a pretty bold social media move anyway, liking a pretty sultry snap of Larsa.
The photo was shared to In Touch Weekly's Instagram on March 5 and showed the star wearing black lace underwear and a black corset as she snapped a mirror selfie. In the caption, the celebrity news outlet claimed that Larsa had denied getting a Brazilian butt lift and West apparently was pretty impressed by all that, as he reportedly hit the heart button for it, according to Page Six. The like now appears to have been removed.
The apparent like had some pretty interesting timing, though, as it came just a few weeks after Larsa opened up about her drama with Kim on "The Real Housewives of Miami."
The star claimed during the February 10 episode that she "knew too much" about what was going on in Kim's life, per Page Six, hinting what she knew may have involved something to do with West. "I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship," she said.
As for what happens between these three now? Well, if we know Larsa, Kim, and Ye, literally anything could happen next!