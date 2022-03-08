Kanye West's Feud With Larsa Pippen Takes A Weird Turn

It's hardly a secret that Kayne "Ye" West and Larsa Pippen haven't exactly seen eye to eye over the years. "The Real Housewives of Miami" star was famously close friends with West's former wife, Kim Kardashian, for years, before the two appeared to have a pretty major falling out in 2020.

Things appeared to really turn sour after West suggested something may have gone on between Larsa and the Kardashian clan, as he mysteriously tweeted her name alongside a suspicious face emoji in July 2020, per The Sun. After that, Kim and her famous sisters, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, all unfollowed her on Instagram.

The following November, Larsa appeared to suggest West may have had something to do with all the drama, alleging that the rapper had potentially "brainwashed the whole family" against her while speaking on "Hollywood Raw Podcast." "He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," she continued, claiming Kim may have cut her out of her life in order to make her relationship with her then husband "better."

Well, now, it seems like the tables have really turned after West appeared to make a pretty bold statement about where he stands with Larsa today.