Kelly Ripa's Transformation Into Lady Gaga's House Of Gucci Character Will Make You Do A Double Take

Co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will be returning to "Live's After Oscar Show" to cover the 2022 Academy Awards after it airs on March 27. As is tradition, Ripa and Seacrest are busting out their acting chops to create an extravagant trailer for the Oscar special, in which they will be recreating scenes from this year's nominated movies, like "House of Gucci."

On March 4's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" with guest host Maria Menounos, Seacrest teased how much effort he and Ripa have been putting into making an amazing trailer. He revealed that he even got a custom prosthetic nose molded to his face that took over an hour and a half to apply. But, there was one thing that Seacrest had to gush about, even though he wasn't supposed to spoil anything about the elusive trailer.

"Kelly! Wow... she became a couple people, but one specifically," Seacrest teased. It wasn't until "Live" released a sneak peek of one of Ripa's cosplays on March 7 that fans knew what he was talking about, and the resemblance really is remarkable.