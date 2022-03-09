Kanye West's Reported Business Decision Is Sure To Turn A Lot Of Heads

Kanye West is no stranger to thinking outside the box and not conforming to the status quo. The majority of Ye's career — and personal life — has been a controversial and outrageous rollercoaster ride. Of course, there's the whole Kim Kardashian "thing," which came in like a Disney romance and went out like a Grimm's fairy tale — with a truly epic and unforgettable motorcycle ride along the way.

Ye and Kim have been battling it out in court since Kim filed for divorce in 2021. The rapper embarked on a social media crusade against his estranged wife, slamming her and making all kinds of wild accusations against the mother of his four children. BuzzFeed reported that Ye deleted all of his inflammatory posts after Kim eventually hit back. But, it was too little, too late. Ye had provided her with all the ammo she needed to request the court grant her single legal status, despite their bitter divorce still not being finalized, per TMZ.

Time listed Ye's "top 10" controversies, which included the infamous Taylor Swift award show fiasco and his Rolling Stone come-to-Jesus moment. But, in reality, 10 controversies don't even scratch the surface. If there's ever been anybody more in need of a competent and talented media manager to help take care of business, it's Ye — and maybe Prince Andrew. So, not surprisingly, Ye's latest reported business decision is sure to turn a lot of heads – because, Ye, y'all.