Chrishell Stause's Method For Dealing With Problematic Guys Is Sure To Spark Buzz

It seems like reality star Chrishell Stause has been unlucky in love, with the "Selling Sunset" star enduring a very public divorce from "This Is Us" star, Jason Hartley. The split played out in the press and on Chrishell's hit Netflix show, leaving many fans empathizing with her. "Part of adulting is realizing that there are two people in a relationship and owning your part in what went wrong," she wrote in her recently-released memoir "Under Construction," per E! News. "Being the victim and staying bitter won't help you grow and move on."

Chrishell has dated a few other men following her split from Hartley, including "Dancing With the Stars" professional dancer, Keo Motsepe. In late 2021, Chrishell made headlines for linking up with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, who appears with her on "Selling Sunset." Sadly, the couple's relationship didn't last for very long, primarily because of their differing goals for the future. "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for a family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," Chrishell wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram, per USA Today, adding that men have the luxury of time whereas women don't.

As of this writing, Chrishell appears to be single, but that hasn't stopped men from pining after her on Instagram.