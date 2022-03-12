Caitlyn Jenner Shares Her True Feelings On The Kardashians' New Show That Excludes Her

Caitlyn Jenner's eventful life is one fit for a reality television show — which is probably one of the reasons why "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" has been such a success. Caitlyn first made her name in athletics when she won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, per Britannica. Caitlyn and Kris Jenner were married for 23 years before they split in 2013, according to the Daily Mail. Of course, the pair had two children together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who would go on to join Kris' daughters as the superstars of "KUWTK."

One of the most notable aspects of Jenner's life is her journey as a transgender woman. Thanks to her platform on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Caitlyn has spotlighted her experience coming out as trans. In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, the athlete shared that she hopes to teach others about gender identity through her experience. "I want people who have never met anyone who is trans to have a good experience," she said of her example.

By the time Caitlyn exited the E! series, her transition story was a big part of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," which ended after 20 seasons in 2021, per IMDb. While the rest of the Kardashian family is set to appear on a new Hulu show in April, Caitlyn wasn't part of the deal. Now, the Olympic medalist is sharing her feelings about the upcoming series.