Caitlyn Jenner Shares Her True Feelings On The Kardashians' New Show That Excludes Her
Caitlyn Jenner's eventful life is one fit for a reality television show — which is probably one of the reasons why "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" has been such a success. Caitlyn first made her name in athletics when she won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, per Britannica. Caitlyn and Kris Jenner were married for 23 years before they split in 2013, according to the Daily Mail. Of course, the pair had two children together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who would go on to join Kris' daughters as the superstars of "KUWTK."
One of the most notable aspects of Jenner's life is her journey as a transgender woman. Thanks to her platform on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Caitlyn has spotlighted her experience coming out as trans. In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, the athlete shared that she hopes to teach others about gender identity through her experience. "I want people who have never met anyone who is trans to have a good experience," she said of her example.
By the time Caitlyn exited the E! series, her transition story was a big part of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," which ended after 20 seasons in 2021, per IMDb. While the rest of the Kardashian family is set to appear on a new Hulu show in April, Caitlyn wasn't part of the deal. Now, the Olympic medalist is sharing her feelings about the upcoming series.
Caitlyn Jenner wishes the Kardashians the best
Caitlyn Jenner may not be a part of the upcoming Hulu show "The Kardashians," but she appears to be taking the high road about getting excluded from the cast. The former Olympian took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from Variety, which announced the two-season, 40 episode series. "I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life," Caitlyn tweeted. She added that is was "unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue" on the new show, but ultimately cheered on the upcoming project. "I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues!" she tweeted.
Fans responded to Caitlyn's tweet applauding her for having such a positive attitude. "All things considered, you seem to be the most down to earth out of the whole family! Love the energy!" one Twitter user commented. Other fans saw Caitlyn's comments about being left out as unnecessary. "I don't really see how you'd have a place in the show anymore though," another fan tweeted.
In addition to Caitlyn, "The Kardashians" will also leave out some other key players in the Kardashian-Jenners' lives, including Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. "I have not filmed with him," the SKIMs founder told Variety. "And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does." We're eager to find out who does make the cut on the upcoming series.