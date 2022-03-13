Khloe Kardashian's Comment About Kim And Pete Has Fans Talking
The year 2021 was a whirlwind for Kim Kardashian. Not only did the Skims mogul file for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye "Ye" West, but she struck up a new relationship with "SNL" funnyman Pete Davidson later on that year. Per InStyle, the two first connected after Kim scored a hosting gig in October on "SNL" — and Davidson has reportedly kept her "giggling" ever since. "She's acting like a teenager," a source told Page Six in November. "Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy." From there, things continued to heat up (literally), as the duo jet-setted off to the Bahamas together to ring in the New Year, according to Daily Mail.
Though Ye moved on too — first with actor Julia Fox, and more recently with Kim look-alike Chaney Jones — he hasn't taken his ex-wife's romance with Davidson too well. In March 2022, he released the music video for his new song "Eazy." Not only did the song feature inflammatory lyrics like, "God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a**," but the video also included footage of Ye attacking and burying "a claymation version of Davidson," per People. Naturally Kim wasn't impressed. Though the outlet reported her to be "furious," she shrugged off Ye's drama, and scored a major win after a judge granted her divorce.
Now, Kim is taking another major step forward by going Instagram official with her BF.
Khloé Kardashian supports her big sister's new relationship
On March 12, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram with a carousel of photos highlighting her relationship with Pete Davidson. One picture shows the "SNL" star wearing sunglasses and flashing the camera a wide smile with Kim posing in the backdrop, while another shows Davidson lying with his head in Kim's lap. The last picture in the carousel is a reference to Ben Affleck's movie "The Town," though its meaning is currently unclear. While Kim's post has received over 6 million likes and counting, one of the most notable comments came from her own sister, Khloé Kardashian. "I love this," the Good American founder wrote, via Page Six. According to what a source told E! News in February, the whole Kardashian clan "love[s] this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her."
But Khloé's comment is especially notable in the wake of reports that her relationship with Kim has deepened over the last year, per People. With Khloé still reeling in the wake of her ex Tristan Thompson's baby-mama drama, and Kim continuing to navigate her messy split from Kanye "Ye" West, the sisters have increasingly leaned on each other. "Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan," a source told People, adding that both women view their relationship to be "special."
And now that Kim has found happiness with Pete, she "wants Khloé to be happy as well," the insider added. Sisters supporting sisters ... we love to see it!