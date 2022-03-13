Khloe Kardashian's Comment About Kim And Pete Has Fans Talking

The year 2021 was a whirlwind for Kim Kardashian. Not only did the Skims mogul file for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye "Ye" West, but she struck up a new relationship with "SNL" funnyman Pete Davidson later on that year. Per InStyle, the two first connected after Kim scored a hosting gig in October on "SNL" — and Davidson has reportedly kept her "giggling" ever since. "She's acting like a teenager," a source told Page Six in November. "Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy." From there, things continued to heat up (literally), as the duo jet-setted off to the Bahamas together to ring in the New Year, according to Daily Mail.

Though Ye moved on too — first with actor Julia Fox, and more recently with Kim look-alike Chaney Jones — he hasn't taken his ex-wife's romance with Davidson too well. In March 2022, he released the music video for his new song "Eazy." Not only did the song feature inflammatory lyrics like, "God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a**," but the video also included footage of Ye attacking and burying "a claymation version of Davidson," per People. Naturally Kim wasn't impressed. Though the outlet reported her to be "furious," she shrugged off Ye's drama, and scored a major win after a judge granted her divorce.

Now, Kim is taking another major step forward by going Instagram official with her BF.