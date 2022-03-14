Pete Davidson Is Going To Space Way Sooner Than We Originally Thought

This space flight likely isn't happening because Pete Davidson wants to get as far away from the Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West divorce drama as possible (although we wouldn't blame him, tbh). It's actually been in the works since January, when Davidson had dinner with Amazon and Blue Origin mogul Jeff Bezos. Kardashian joined Davidson for the dinner at Bezos' Los Angeles home, and Page Six reported that the pair hit it off like gangbusters, with a source revealing, "He got on really well with Jeff when they met ... Pete is excited. They haven't signed a contract yet, but it looks like it's going to happen. The details are being finalized."

When Davidson and the crew blast off, they will climb to an altitude higher than 60 miles above the Earth. They will actually experience weightlessness for several minutes. Getting back down to the ground is a complicated dance, where the Blue Origin capsule separates from the rocket, parachuting safely to earth, while the rocket actually lands upright on the landing pad. Davidson will also be using this out-of-this-world opportunity to encourage children to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields by bringing postcards written by school children up into orbit with him — an initiative launched by the Club for the Future foundation.

Davidson isn't the first high-profile celebrity to go where no one has gone before, though. "Star Trek" living legend William Shatner made headlines in 2021 when he became the oldest person to go into space with Bezos and the Blue Origin crew.