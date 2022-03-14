Christine Brown Proves She's Living Her Best Life Without Kody

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown isn't sitting at home and wallowing in grief over the end of her marriage to former husband Kody Brown. Throughout Season 16, fans of the family and their TLC show watched as Christine's marriage to Kody imploded and she made the decision to walk away. An official announcement about the split was made, and she seemingly hasn't looked back. In fact, it appears she is now living her best life and embracing every moment of it.

As "Sister Wives" viewers saw in Season 16, Christine and her kids approached the coronavirus pandemic with a different mindset than Kody did. This became a sore subject between Christine and Kody, and the topic also seemed to expose other significant cracks in the marriage they had perhaps avoided acknowledging previously.

Christine took to Instagram on November 2, 2021 to announce her decision to leave Kody, publicly revealing her split before it aired on "Sister Wives." She acknowledged, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart." She added, "I have made the difficult decision to leave." The decision to leave may have been a tough one, but it appears Christine has settled into being on her own quite nicely.