Wendy Williams' Latest Appearance Is Giving Fans Hope For Her Future

Wendy Williams hasn't had the easiest time of things since she was last seen on "The Wendy Williams Show" in the summer of 2021. Though she was set to return in September 2021 for new episodes, Williams, as fans will know, never returned, citing health issues (namely her Graves Disease) for keeping her away from her infamous purple chair to dish on the latest Hot Topics.

After several guest hosts took over for the gossipy talk show host in the interim months, February brought the news that "The Wendy Williams Show" as we know it would be no more, with one of those guest hosts, Sherri Shepherd, instead landing her own eponymous talk show. Variety confirmed that "Sherri" will air in "The Wendy Williams Show's" time slot, with Williams' show closing out its season with guest hosts, as she's not expected to return.

"Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery," Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein told The Hollywood Reporter of the decision.

Of course, that announcement came with its own speculation about how Williams is really doing, and a new sighting may be giving us our best guess yet.