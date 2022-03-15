Wendy Williams' Latest Appearance Is Giving Fans Hope For Her Future
Wendy Williams hasn't had the easiest time of things since she was last seen on "The Wendy Williams Show" in the summer of 2021. Though she was set to return in September 2021 for new episodes, Williams, as fans will know, never returned, citing health issues (namely her Graves Disease) for keeping her away from her infamous purple chair to dish on the latest Hot Topics.
After several guest hosts took over for the gossipy talk show host in the interim months, February brought the news that "The Wendy Williams Show" as we know it would be no more, with one of those guest hosts, Sherri Shepherd, instead landing her own eponymous talk show. Variety confirmed that "Sherri" will air in "The Wendy Williams Show's" time slot, with Williams' show closing out its season with guest hosts, as she's not expected to return.
"Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery," Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein told The Hollywood Reporter of the decision.
Of course, that announcement came with its own speculation about how Williams is really doing, and a new sighting may be giving us our best guess yet.
Wendy Williams' reunion
On March 13, DJ Boof (who fans may recognize as "The Wendy Williams Show"'s former DJ before being replaced by DJ Suss One amid feud and dating rumors) shared what appeared to be a new snap with the star on Instagram. In it, Williams seemed in good spirits as she laughed and placed her hand on Boof's arm while he put both fingers in his ears.
"I don't wanna hear it '2022,'" Boof — who got very candid about working with Williams in 2020 — wrote in the caption alongside a crying laughing emoji. He also tagged Williams' apparent new Instagram account after she seemingly ditched the old handle associated with her talk show following the news of Sherri Shepherd's show.
Fans clearly loved seeing the two back together again and shared their hopes the two were back to being on good terms. "Awwww loving this picture! Good to see y'all together!" one comment read, while another person wrote, "Awwwww this put a smile on my face so happy to see u guys together again! We all need Wendy back to daytime TV. So many miss her." Others even shared hopes the two could work together again.
Williams doesn't seem to have addressed the end of her talk show on her social media, though a source alleged to Hollywood Life in February that she was "blindsided" by the decision. Williams' rep also spoke to Deadline, claiming she'd been assured she could return to hosting when she's healthy.