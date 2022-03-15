Power Book IV's Barton Fitzpatrick Reveals Why His Role Was Written Specifically For Him - Exclusive

Barton Fitzpatrick's work on "Power Book IV: Force" is, well, a force to be reckoned with. Fitzpatrick brings a high level of precision to his performances, and he made it clear in our exclusive interview that this role is one of which he's really proud. However, his pride isn't simply because it's another notch in his acting belt; rather, it's because he's close friends with "Force" lead Kris D. Lofton.

"So I'm a die-hard fan of 'Power,'" Fitzpatrick told us. "I have been since Season 1, of course, 100%. My best friend, Kris D. Lofton, he's currently starring on 'Power Book IV: Force.' And it's always been a friendly competition between he and I ... We actually auditioned for the same role." While Fitzpatrick didn't land the lead role, he's now guest-starring in Season 1's final episodes. "The showrunner, he saw our relationship. He knew how close [we] were and decided to write four episodes," Fitzpatrick continued. "I'm just saying, basically, these last four episodes, they're going to get very, very intense and hot."

Fitzpatrick is also sure of the charisma he brings to the project. "And of course, when I come on to the screen, things just pop," he said. "That's just how it goes." Still, he's humbled by this opportunity. "[T]his is definitely the first time that has ever happened in my career," Fitzpatrick continued. "And it's still a surreal experience. I remember getting the call and literally almost fainting." Ultimately, Fitzpatrick concluded, "And you got to give yourself a pat on back to know that no other actor in the world can say, 'I auditioned for that character.'"

You can catch Barton Fitzpatrick in "Power Book IV: Force" every Sunday on Starz.