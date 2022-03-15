Why Some Insiders Say The Love Of Hugh Hefner's Life Was A Man
When some people hear the name "Hugh Hefner," they automatically think of "Playboy." But for others, some of Hefner's past girlfriends immediately come to mind. Fans learned a lot about Hefner over the years, and parts of his life were also highlighted on "The Girls Next Door," where fans got to meet Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt, and Holly Madison.
After her split from Hefner, Madison, who was once his number one girlfriend, talked about their relationship several times, including the traumatic experience of having sex with him for the first time. "I was wasted," Madison said on the "Power: Hugh Hefner" podcast in December 2021, per Page Six. "He was literally pushed on top of me. And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed, and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would."
Crystal Harris, who was married to Hefner at the time of his death, also opened up about the late star and her time in the Playboy mansion. "I'm always torn when I talk about the Playboy Mansion because, in a [lot] of ways, it was a sanctuary to me, but in other ways, it was my prison," she said in an Instagram post. "The same with Hef. He was good to me in many ways, but in other ways, he wasn't. I'm still healing from certain experiences."
However, one of Hefner's alleged closest romances hasn't opened up about the late star, as their love was reportedly under wraps.
Hugh Hefner's reported soul mate
Hugh Hefner is known for his love of women, so some newly revealed details about the late star may come as a surprise. During an episode of "Secrets of Playboy," Jennifer Saginor spoke about the relationship between her father, Dr. Saginor, and Hefner. Jennifer and her father moved into the Playboy mansion as her father served as Hefner's personal physician. But, Jennifer believes that her father and Hefner may have been closer than people initially thought.
Jennifer felt like her father and Hefner had a more profound connection than Hefner ever had with any of his girlfriends or wives, and she even went as far as to call them "soul mates," according to People. "It's my personal belief that the love of Hef's life was my father," Jennifer said. "Over the years, my father really gave up his family life, his practice, to be with him. I don't know many men who would just basically give up their own life and then move into some other man's house." Jennifer also revealed that her father was by Hefner's side when he died. Hefner's former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, also confirmed Jennifer's thoughts. "They took things really far," she revealed. "They became more than best friends. They became [lovers]."
Hefner died in 2017 in the Playboy mansion. According to the report, the "Playboy" mogul died from natural causes at the age of 91, and he was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death, which included Dr. Saginor.