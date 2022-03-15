Why Some Insiders Say The Love Of Hugh Hefner's Life Was A Man

When some people hear the name "Hugh Hefner," they automatically think of "Playboy." But for others, some of Hefner's past girlfriends immediately come to mind. Fans learned a lot about Hefner over the years, and parts of his life were also highlighted on "The Girls Next Door," where fans got to meet Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt, and Holly Madison.

After her split from Hefner, Madison, who was once his number one girlfriend, talked about their relationship several times, including the traumatic experience of having sex with him for the first time. "I was wasted," Madison said on the "Power: Hugh Hefner" podcast in December 2021, per Page Six. "He was literally pushed on top of me. And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed, and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would."

Crystal Harris, who was married to Hefner at the time of his death, also opened up about the late star and her time in the Playboy mansion. "I'm always torn when I talk about the Playboy Mansion because, in a [lot] of ways, it was a sanctuary to me, but in other ways, it was my prison," she said in an Instagram post. "The same with Hef. He was good to me in many ways, but in other ways, he wasn't. I'm still healing from certain experiences."

However, one of Hefner's alleged closest romances hasn't opened up about the late star, as their love was reportedly under wraps.