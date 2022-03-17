The Huge Amount Of Money Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Gifted Staffers Ahead Of Her Show Ending

Ellen DeGeneres seems to be making an effort to get back to her staff's good graces right before the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" bids goodbye to the airwaves.

The talk show host, who has built a platform based on kindness, was claimed to have fostered a toxic work environment. Back in 2020, rumors that exposed DeGeneres' true colors swirled around social media, with current and former staff members claiming that she's not as nice as she makes it seem. Per Entertainment Weekly, one person was allegedly instructed to avoid looking her in the eyes, while another person reported that the host wanted her fired after she served DeGeneres food with chipped nail polish. During the pandemic, crew members also complained about having little to no information about their job status or pay for more than a month, per Variety.

This series of allegations led to WarnerMedia conducting an internal investigation about the supposed toxic workplace. DeGeneres herself also issued a statement, saying that while she has tried to treat everyone with respect, " something changed," and "for that, I am sorry," per People. Now that the show is in its final leg, DeGeneres is supposedly making amends in a big way.