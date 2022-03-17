The Chi's Barton Fitzpatrick On How Chicago Is Represented On Television - Exclusive

Barton Fitzpatrick's career is relatively young, but, in recent years, he's racked up an impressive string of roles. The fun twist for Fitzpatrick is that several of them have been for series set in Chicago, his native city where he still works and lives. "The Chi," for example, is one of the projects for which most people know Fitzpatrick, but he's also been in "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D.," and "Empire," all of which are set in the Windy City. Most recently, Fitzpatrick has been guest-starring in Starz's "Power Book IV: Force," a spinoff series of "Power" also set in Chicago.

On "The Chi," Fitzpatrick portrayed Reggie, who was — spoiler! — ultimately shot at the end of the drama's 2nd season. Fans wouldn't learn until Season 3 that the shooting proved fatal, taking a beloved character off of the show's chessboard.

Fitzpatrick has been portraying his city well on the small screen, but one broader question remains: do these series accurately represent the city in which Fitzpatrick grew up, or do they merely portray a caricature of a location? Luckily for us at Nicki Swift, we were recently able to ask Fitzpatrick just that. In our exclusive interview with "Power Book's" Fitzpatrick, the actor revealed not only what it was like to work on "Force," but also why his "Force" character was written for him. Interestingly, he also told us whether he believes the entertainment industry does Chicago justice in its portrayal of the city.