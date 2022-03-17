Did Jussie Smollet Really Refuse Food In Jail?

Jussie Smollett's attorney Nenye Uche spoke with the media after Smollett walked out of prison a free man pending his appeal and slipped away into a waiting vehicle. Uche was critical of the way this case has played out in the courts system and in the media, and then revealed the toll that this conviction has taken on his client. "Ice water, that's been his food and liquid," Uche stated. "I can only imagine if I was in jail for something I didn't do, I wouldn't be eating."

Reports suggest that Smollett chose not to eat and refused meals for the duration of his imprisonment in an apparent hunger strike. Later in his statements, Uche added that, when Smollett learned the news of his release, "he was shocked" because "I think he had nearly given up." Uche also drew comparisons between this case and the treatment of Black men by law enforcement and implicit bias in the court system. "We've been complaining about the disparate treatment of African Americans in the judicial system regardless of what you think about this case," he added. "Some people might think Mr. Smollett is guilty. I disagree. But a real question is should Black men be locked into jail for a class four felony. Shame on you if you think they should. That's a disgrace. It's wrong."

News of Smollett's release has caused waves of joy on the actor's official Instagram, with his "Empire" co-star and "Hidden Figures" star Taraji P. Henson writing in the comments section, "Praise GOD!!!"