Morgan Wallen Just Reunited With A Big Name For The First Time Since His Scandal

While Morgan Wallen is no stranger to controversy, the country singer is back in the spotlight for better reasons. Fresh off his 2022 Academy of Country Music Award win for Album of the Year — which Wallen's critics were none too happy about — he returned to his Dangerous Tour and appears to be doing some image rehabilitation of his own.

Wallen's career seemed uncertain after a controversy of his rocked the country music industry in February 2021. In a viral video filmed by his Nashville neighbor, Wallen arrived home late after partying and tossed off a racial slur, per TMZ. This was only a short time after Wallen's first scheduled "Saturday Night Live" performance was canceled after Wallen was spotted partying in a bar, without masks, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fellow country music stars were not happy with Wallen, or his apology. "To be that flippant and nonchalant while hurling the most offensive racial slur you could utter," singer Cassadee Pope wrote in reaction on Instagram (via Us Weekly), "some people just have ZERO sensitivity to a real f***ing problem in this world: racism." Prominent Black country star Mickey Guyton tweeted, "Promises to do better don't mean s***." Maren Morris still doesn't support Wallen, as she refused to stand or applaud for his latest ACM win.

But one country music star reached out to Wallen instead, showing patience and forgiveness — and even joined Wallen at his Nashville concert.