Julia Fox Completely Changes Her Tune About Kanye West's Behavior

Soon after New Year's Day, it seemed like 2022 belonged to Julia Fox. That's because her name was on the tip of everyone's tongues, thanks to her highly-publicized romance with Kanye "Ye" West. And while their relationship seemingly fizzled out before they could even celebrate Valentine's Day together, Fox made a curious claim about why her romance with Ye was so public. Fox reportedly responded to comments made by Instagram trolls that claimed she only dated the rapper because of his fame. According to Page Six, when a critic wrote, "You talked about the man in the press like you all were married. Just desperate for the attention," Fox snapped back with, "He f***ing wanted me to!!!!"

While their short-lived fling seems to be in the past now, Fox did have some strong words about Ye's behavior towards his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Despite all of Ye's harassing posts on social media — which earned him a 24-hour account suspension on Instagram March 16 — Fox said that Ye "would not hurt a fly," per TMZ. She added, "I just think that's his artistic, creative expression." Well, now it seems like Fox has completely changed her tune about Ye's behavior.