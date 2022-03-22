John Stamos Shares Sweet Throwback Pic More Than Two Months After Bob Saget's Death

Following the tragic death of Bob Saget on January 9 in a Florida hotel room, his family, friends, and fans made sure to let the world know just how special he was. Speaking out just a day after his death, Saget's family invited everyone to "join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world" and folks rose to the invitation. Tributes poured in from all corners of Hollywood with everyone from Candace Cameron Bure to Kathy Griffin and Josh Gad paying their respects.

Amidst the outpouring of love, there was also plenty of honesty and self-reflection, notably from Bure, who admitted that she and Saget argued and had a "little tiff," but luckily made up before his death. And she wasn't the only one to butt heads with her former co-star. As John Stamos revealed to The New York Times, he and Saget also had their share of ups and downs. Turns out that while they were co-starring on "Full House" from 1987 until 1995, the lifelong friends got off on the wrong foot. Admitting that there were times when "our styles completely clashed," Stamos explained that Saget's priority always seemed to be making people laugh and that "could be painfully distracting — disruptive — because you're here, let's get this scene, let's find out what works, what doesn't." In the end, they "met in the middle. But we both went in kicking and screaming, not wanting to bend what we do," he recalled.