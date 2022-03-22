And Just Like That Confirms Our Suspicions About Its Future
From the death of Willie Garson to the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth (not to mention the exclusion of Samantha's character), the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That" had a shaky start. Even so, as the series progressed it became more and more endearing, especially for the women involved as showrunners were able to creatively splice out any scenes involving Noth to try and distance the show from further controversy. Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, told ET, "I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made and I think we are very proud of our show."
In December 2021, an insider told Us Weekly that the Noth allegations had put the future of "AJLT" in jeopardy. Originally they had planned on future seasons, but without Noth, it was possible that wouldn't happen. "There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped," the insider told the publication. "Everyone is raw." Still, it can't be ignored that "AJLT" became the most streamed show ever for HBO, so maybe those controversies didn't hurt the series reception as much as folks thought it would.
And Just Like That has been renewed for a second season
On March 22, 2022, it was announced that "And Just Like That" is officially getting a second season on HBO. Executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement, per People, "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled. 'And Just like That'... our Sex life is back." HBO head of original content Sarah Aubrey added that the showrunners are "delighted" to continue cultural conversations with characters audiences already know and love, alongside new faces too.
CNN reported that it is unknown when the show's production will start. It is also unknown if performers introduced in the first season of "AJLT" will be making a comeback, like Sara Ramirez or Nicole Ari Parker. Still, it's exciting to know that the goodbye, for now, wasn't goodbye to these characters for good!
