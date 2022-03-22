And Just Like That Confirms Our Suspicions About Its Future

On March 22, 2022, it was announced that "And Just Like That" is officially getting a second season on HBO. Executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement, per People, "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled. 'And Just like That'... our Sex life is back." HBO head of original content Sarah Aubrey added that the showrunners are "delighted" to continue cultural conversations with characters audiences already know and love, alongside new faces too.

CNN reported that it is unknown when the show's production will start. It is also unknown if performers introduced in the first season of "AJLT" will be making a comeback, like Sara Ramirez or Nicole Ari Parker. Still, it's exciting to know that the goodbye, for now, wasn't goodbye to these characters for good!

