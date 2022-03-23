Jamaica Reportedly Makes Big Moves To Remove Queen Elizabeth As Head Of State

As Queen Elizabeth reaches her 70th year on the throne, several countries have separated themselves from the colonial history of Great Britain and the monarchy. For example, Barbados removed the queen as their head of state back when they became an independent republic back in November 2021. Now, it seems that the same may be happening to another former colony.

The history between Britain and the now-country of Jamaica has certainly been long and fraught. In the 17th century, Britain took control of Jamaica from the Spanish, who has already previously colonized the island, per the Jamaica Information Service. It was not long after this that the British began to use African slave labor in Jamaica, and became a large part of the slave trade in the West Indies. Only 60 years ago (just a decade into the queen's reign over Britain), Jamaica was given independence by Britain.

And now the people of Jamaica are pressuring their government to leave the monarchy in the past.