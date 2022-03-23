Where Does Kim Kardashian's Friendship With Ariana Grande Stand Today?

It seems like Ariana Grande isn't one to say "thank u, next!" to friends — not even to Kim Kardashian.

Unlike Kanye "Ye" West, Kim's ex who has been vile towards her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Pete's ex, Ariana, continues to be foster a positive relationship with Kim. On March 19, the "Positions" singer sent across a package of beauty products from her beauty line, r.e.m. beauty, to the reality star. In return, Kardashian posted the package, which featured all sorts of cosmetics, on her Instagram Story and tagged the singer.

While Kardashian didn't say anything about the products, it seems clear that there is no bad blood between her and Grande. In fact, early in March, the Skims founder shared an Instagram post and captioned it with lyrics from an Ariana Grande song. "just like magic," the star wrote. Fans even noticed that back in 2018, she also used lyrics from one of Grande's songs for a post — and coincidentally, it was from the track titled "Pete Davidson." It's obvious that these two powerful women go way back — but fans are wondering if anything has changed now that Kardashian is dating Grande's ex.