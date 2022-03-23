Where Does Kim Kardashian's Friendship With Ariana Grande Stand Today?
It seems like Ariana Grande isn't one to say "thank u, next!" to friends — not even to Kim Kardashian.
Unlike Kanye "Ye" West, Kim's ex who has been vile towards her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Pete's ex, Ariana, continues to be foster a positive relationship with Kim. On March 19, the "Positions" singer sent across a package of beauty products from her beauty line, r.e.m. beauty, to the reality star. In return, Kardashian posted the package, which featured all sorts of cosmetics, on her Instagram Story and tagged the singer.
While Kardashian didn't say anything about the products, it seems clear that there is no bad blood between her and Grande. In fact, early in March, the Skims founder shared an Instagram post and captioned it with lyrics from an Ariana Grande song. "just like magic," the star wrote. Fans even noticed that back in 2018, she also used lyrics from one of Grande's songs for a post — and coincidentally, it was from the track titled "Pete Davidson." It's obvious that these two powerful women go way back — but fans are wondering if anything has changed now that Kardashian is dating Grande's ex.
Sources say Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande remain friends
Just because Kim Kardashian is now dating Pete Davidson doesn't mean her friendship with Ariana Grande is over. According to an insider close to the "KUWTK" star and "Positions" singer, the two have and continue to be friends. "Kim and Ariana are friends and have been for the past few years," the source told Us Weekly. "Whenever they're at the same event, they make sure to say hi to each other." The insider added that there's no bad blood over the whole Pete Davidson thing. "Just because Kim is now dating Ariana's ex Pete, it hasn't changed their friendship. They adore each other and support each other's brands."
Davidson and Grande famously dated (and got engaged) for five months in 2018. They had a whirlwind romance, but the two have since moved on. Grande is now married to Dalton Gomez, and according to a source, she's only focused on her own life. "Ariana really doesn't care who he dates because she is a happily married woman now with the love of her life," they told Hollywood Life, adding that she continues to support Davidson. "That being said, she has no bad feelings for Pete and has nothing but respect for him. She wishes him the best."