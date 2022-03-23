Luann De Lesseps Reveals Which RHONY Alums She'd Bring Back
Fans have seen a lot of Luann de Lesseps life play out of the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of New York City," and the former model has been the only cast member — aside from Ramona Singer — to remain with the series from the very start. We've seen Luann go through a few divorces, a singing career, and a headline-making encounter with the police, but many loyal viewers have stuck by her side.
The 13th season of the series has been one of the most talked-about for many reasons. Before the episodes of the show began to air, Luann sat down for an interview with the Daily Mail and shared how it had been a rollercoaster of a season, which we all saw. "This season is a powerful one because we got through a lot," Luann reflected. "We got through a pandemic, we got through an election, Black Lives Matter was happening as well — and so there was a lot," she confessed. "It was a very tumultuous year, needless to say, and we were filming while it was happening." Luann also shared that the small cast made it easier to become close. "'It was a very bonding experience, too, because it was just the five of us," she shared. "We got very tight. We have a lot of fun and, of course, when you throw that many women into the mix, there's always going to be conflicts."
But if she had a choice ... who would Luann bring back to the show?
Luann de Lesseps wants to bring back a few old favorites
There's no doubt that Luann de Lesseps is one of the OGs of the Big Apple. Since her time on "The Real Housewives of New York City," we have seen a slew of other housewives come through the door, and there are a few who Luann would love to see back. "I mean, I have a plethora of them that I would love to see back," she told Andy Cohen on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." Andy asked her to name at least one, and Luann said she would love to see Kelly Bensimon back. The model-turned real-estate agent appeared on the series from 2009 to 2015, per IMDb.
Luann added that she would love for Jill Zarin to come back as well. Jill appeared on the show from its freshman season in 2008 until 2011, and appeared in a few more episodes in recent years, per IMDb. Luann told Andy that all of the ladies were still in touch before she threw out one more name — Aviva Drescher.
After the last season of "RHONY," plenty of casting rumors have been swirling around who should get the ax from the series and who should come back. In an interview with Page Six, "RHONY" star Eboni K. Williams shared her thoughts on original cast member Ramona Singer, saying, "If I'm just looking at what was on the show, I don't think anything on the show warrants the firing of Ramona." Guess we'll have to wait and see!