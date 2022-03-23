Luann De Lesseps Reveals Which RHONY Alums She'd Bring Back

Fans have seen a lot of Luann de Lesseps life play out of the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of New York City," and the former model has been the only cast member — aside from Ramona Singer — to remain with the series from the very start. We've seen Luann go through a few divorces, a singing career, and a headline-making encounter with the police, but many loyal viewers have stuck by her side.

The 13th season of the series has been one of the most talked-about for many reasons. Before the episodes of the show began to air, Luann sat down for an interview with the Daily Mail and shared how it had been a rollercoaster of a season, which we all saw. "This season is a powerful one because we got through a lot," Luann reflected. "We got through a pandemic, we got through an election, Black Lives Matter was happening as well — and so there was a lot," she confessed. "It was a very tumultuous year, needless to say, and we were filming while it was happening." Luann also shared that the small cast made it easier to become close. "'It was a very bonding experience, too, because it was just the five of us," she shared. "We got very tight. We have a lot of fun and, of course, when you throw that many women into the mix, there's always going to be conflicts."

But if she had a choice ... who would Luann bring back to the show?