Bob Saget's Family Completely Slams Rumor Swirling About His Health

The exact details surrounding Bob Saget's death have had fans speculating ever since he died on January 9. As fans will know by now, the beloved "Full House" star and comedian died in a Florida hotel while on tour, with the exact details surrounding his final hours remaining somewhat of a mystery.

In February, police suggested to People that Saget may potentially have fallen after losing in the bathroom and could have hit his head on the hard floor. Not realizing his injuries, it's believed he may have gotten into bed, which is where he died and was found several hours later by hotel staff. Saget's family released a statement about his official cause of death that same month, saying, per CNN, "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The following month, photos from Saget's hotel room were released, despite Saget's family getting a permanent injunction to prevent the public release of certain documents about his passing. Those images were allowed to be made public as the initial collection was redacted, and the most private were kept just that, according to People. The release of the snaps also brought about a new theory regarding Saget's death that those closest to him are now debunking.