Josh Duggar's Sentencing Hearing Gets A New Date

Josh Duggar's sentencing was originally scheduled for April 4th, but now the Arkansas Federal Courts have granted his lawyers their motion to change the date of his hearing. According to People, the new date for the hearing is now May 25, which gives Josh's lawyers almost two extra months of time to prepare. But what exactly did they need more time for?

"The defense would benefit from a brief continuance to provide additional time to pursue additional information and documentation," his lawyers said in court documents obtained by People. "Additionally, because of certain reasonable COVID-19 precautions understandably instituted at the jail at which Duggar is being detained, it has been more difficult scheduling meetings with Duggar than during more ordinary times."

This is certainly not the first time Josh's legal team has asked for extensions; they have been granted four over the course of his trial, per KNWA. Plus, Josh has already filed an appeal to his guilty verdict. So even after his sentencing takes place, this case is potentially far from being over.

