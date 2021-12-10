Jinger Duggar Condemns 'Hypocrite' Josh In Strong Statement

Jinger Duggar spoke out about Josh Duggar's guilty verdict, condemning her brother in a strong statement shared on December 10. The statement was of particular interest as the LA-based Duggar had been silent on social media since November 26.

The oldest child of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar of "19 and Counting" was convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography on December 9. The first family statement from the Duggar family was made by Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, followed by a pointed reaction from cousin Amy Duggar King. Jill and Derick's statement on their family website claimed that they had been "lied to so much" and they wanted to attend the trial to hear the evidence for themselves. Jinger's sister and her husband quoted a passage from the gospel of Luke that said, "Therefore, whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops, (Luke 12:1-3)." Some speculated that the bible quote may have been a message to Jim Bob and Michelle.

Although there have been many strong statements since the verdict came in, Jinger and Jeremy's message might be the most scathing yet.