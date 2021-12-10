Jinger Duggar Condemns 'Hypocrite' Josh In Strong Statement
Jinger Duggar spoke out about Josh Duggar's guilty verdict, condemning her brother in a strong statement shared on December 10. The statement was of particular interest as the LA-based Duggar had been silent on social media since November 26.
The oldest child of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar of "19 and Counting" was convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography on December 9. The first family statement from the Duggar family was made by Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, followed by a pointed reaction from cousin Amy Duggar King. Jill and Derick's statement on their family website claimed that they had been "lied to so much" and they wanted to attend the trial to hear the evidence for themselves. Jinger's sister and her husband quoted a passage from the gospel of Luke that said, "Therefore, whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops, (Luke 12:1-3)." Some speculated that the bible quote may have been a message to Jim Bob and Michelle.
Although there have been many strong statements since the verdict came in, Jinger and Jeremy's message might be the most scathing yet.
Jinger and Jeremy didn't hold back
Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo called out Josh Duggar after his guilty verdict, and they did not hold back! Jinger and Jeremy wrote, "Josh claims to be a Christian...This is why the Apostle Paul told religious hypocrites that 'the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you,' (Romans 2:24)." They added, "For Josh, we fear for his soul."
The former stars of the canceled "Counting On" show continued, "We are grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and the helpless...This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable." The statement said that God's harshest judgment was against people who harm children. Jinger and Jeremy's statement quoted a bible verse that states, "It would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea, (Matthew 18:6)." Wow. The statement ended, "We are thankful to God for exposing Josh's actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case."
It's a stark contrast from Jim Bob and Michelle, who said they'd never stop loving and praying for Josh. As of this writing, Jill Duggar liked the photo, and Jason Duggar reposted it saying, "well said."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).