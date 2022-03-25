Fans Will Soon Be Able To Experience Bob Saget's Star-Studded Memorial Special
People across the world are still reeling from the tragic death of Bob Saget in January, as more details and theories continue to hit the headlines regarding his final few hours before he was found dead in a Florida hotel room. Tributes to the late comedian have also continued to flood in in the wake of his tragic passing, with his famous friends and family sharing some of their favorite memories of the star.
One of the most poignant came in an Instagram Live video shared by John Mayer that showed himself and comedian Jeff Ross headed back from the airport after picking up Saget's car, which he left there before boarding what would be his final flight. In the highly emotional video posted just days after Saget's death, Mayer broke down in tears as he explained how the "Full House" star "made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life."
Another touching tribute came from Saget's "Full House" co-star John Stamos around two months after his death. On March 21, the star reminisced by sharing a throwback snap with the actor to his Instagram which showed him teaching Saget how to drum. "Throwback to a very special drum lesson. Miss you so much Bob," he captioned it. But now fans will get access to plenty more touching tributes, as fans of the late actor will be invited inside a touching memorial show.
Tributes on Netflix
Bob Saget fans are getting an invite into something very special. Saget's close friend, Mike Binder, announced that fans of the late star will get the chance to watch the memorial service held for him at Hollywood's Comedy Store.
The event, which took place in January, saw plenty of celebrities come out to honor their late friend, including Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, John Stamos, Jeff Ross, and John Mayer, who were all seen heading into the venue by TMZ. The event appeared to be more uplifting than somber and celebrated Saget's "life and career," while also being attended by his daughters and wife, Kelly Rizzo. As for where fans will be able to watch the famous faces pay their respects? Binder claimed on "Dystopia Tonight! with John Poveromo" on March 23 that Netflix will be streaming the event after he himself showed footage to the streamer.
Stamos previously shared his hopes that fans would be able to see the event in an Instagram post in January when he shared a black and white snap of himself with the likes of Carrey, Rock, and Mayer alongside other photos from inside the event. "The outpouring of love and respect that [Saget] got Sunday night at the @thecomedystore really proved that he was at the top of his game!" Stamos wrote in the caption, adding, "He would've been so proud to see the celebration we put together for him." Proceeds from the event were donated to the Scleroderma Research Foundation.