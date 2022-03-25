Fans Will Soon Be Able To Experience Bob Saget's Star-Studded Memorial Special

People across the world are still reeling from the tragic death of Bob Saget in January, as more details and theories continue to hit the headlines regarding his final few hours before he was found dead in a Florida hotel room. Tributes to the late comedian have also continued to flood in in the wake of his tragic passing, with his famous friends and family sharing some of their favorite memories of the star.

One of the most poignant came in an Instagram Live video shared by John Mayer that showed himself and comedian Jeff Ross headed back from the airport after picking up Saget's car, which he left there before boarding what would be his final flight. In the highly emotional video posted just days after Saget's death, Mayer broke down in tears as he explained how the "Full House" star "made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life."

Another touching tribute came from Saget's "Full House" co-star John Stamos around two months after his death. On March 21, the star reminisced by sharing a throwback snap with the actor to his Instagram which showed him teaching Saget how to drum. "Throwback to a very special drum lesson. Miss you so much Bob," he captioned it. But now fans will get access to plenty more touching tributes, as fans of the late actor will be invited inside a touching memorial show.