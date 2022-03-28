Oscar Winner Takes Opportunity To Address Joe Biden Directly

The modern Academy Awards are known for having speeches that speak to real-world events far beyond the reaches of Hollywood Boulevard. There is a long and varied history of artists taking stands or making politically charged speeches during the Oscars. For example, in 1993, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins spoke to the over 250 Haitians held at Guantanamo Bay who couldn't enter the United States because they were HIV positive, according to The Verge. Among other speeches, the outlet also mentioned John Legend and Common, who spoke at the 2015 awards about the continued struggle for racial equity in the United States.

It makes sense that speechmakers or presenters make use of their platforms in front of millions of viewers to make a statement. Some of those activist speeches have even been considered some of the most memorable Oscars speeches in history.

Needless to say, art imitates life and inspires artists to speak from their hearts. One 2022 Oscar winner, Ben Proudfoot, called out to President Joe Biden. After winning the award for short subject documentary for his film "The Queen of Basketball," Proudfoot took the opportunity to ask Biden to take action.