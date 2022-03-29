Amy Schumer Confirms What We Suspected About Her Controversial Kirsten Dunst Joke

Many people focused on the Chris Rock and Will Smith drama during the 2022 Oscars, but Amy Schumer found herself under fire too. On March 28, the day after the Oscars broadcast, Schumer shared an explanation via social media. Will this be enough to settle the drama on this front?

Just after the Smith and Rock drama, Schumer had the awkward job of easing the award show forward. She referenced the incident with Rock and Smith without getting specific and then talked about the team that makes the Oscars happen. She mentioned seat fillers, and this was where Kirsten Dunst was brought into Schumer's line of fire. Schumer walked to the table where "The Power of the Dog" stars Dunst and her fiance Jesse Plemons were sitting.

As fans know, Plemons and Dunst were both nominated for "The Power of the Dog," although he is still known by many for his work in "Friday Night Lights" and "Breaking Bad." Dunst, of course, has an extensive acting resume and many would argue she's the bigger star of the couple. When Schumer walked over to them, she referred to Dunst as a seat filler, pretending she had no idea who Durst was. Schumer pulled Dunst out of her chair and nudged her aside before sitting and playfully flirting with Plemons. Social media lit up after the bit with criticism of Schumer. It turns out, however, there was more to the setup of this joke.