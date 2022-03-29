Estranged Williams Daughter Has Harsh Words On Will Smith Slap

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair quickly became perhaps the most infamous moment in the history of the Academy Awards. Adding to the surreal moment was the fact that shortly after the incident Smith won his first Oscar for his portrayal as Richard Williams in the movie "King Richard." During his acceptance speech, the Hollywood A-lister said the outburst was reminiscent of the character he played. "I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams," Will said, per NBC News.

Although Will neglected to apologize to Rock during his lengthy — and emotional — acceptance speech, the actor did formally apologize the following day. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," the "Bad Boys" star wrote in a statement on Instagram on March 28. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."

The man who Will played in "King Richard," who is the father of tennis superstars Venus Williams and Serena Williams, publicly denounced Smith's on-stage attack. "We don't know all the details of what happened. But we don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self-defense," Richard told NBC News via his son Chavoita LeSane. Immediately following the Oscars altercation, Serena posted a cheeky reaction on her Instagram stories, but later deleted the post, per Us Weekly. Not long after, another daughter of Richard weighed-in on Smith's outburst.