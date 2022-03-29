Attendees Of Prince Philip's Memorial Are Absolutely Fuming At Harry
The decision for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down from their royal duties is still proving to cause strain on family ties. Since the couple left the U.K. in March 2020 to live in California, they have not returned as a unit. When Harry visited home solo in July 2021 to attend the unveiling of a statue honoring his late mother, his security detail was "compromised" while leaving a charity event, per Marie Claire. As a high-profile figure who has faced outspoken judgment over the decisions he has made with Meghan, safety is of utmost importance when it comes to travel and attending events.
Since stepping away from royal service, the family does not have access to taxpayer-funded police security, and their U.S. team is simply out of jurisdiction to step in. Harry has requested police security during visits and has offered to pay, but requests have been denied. In a statement from Harry's legal team, via BBC News, there are references to "neo-Nazi and extremist threats" they have received in recent years, making visits to Queen Elizabeth II and other family members difficult.
With the enormous occasion of a memorial service for Prince Philip nearly a year following his death in 2021, many were curious if Harry and Meghan would be in attendance.
Prince Harry's priorities are being scrutinized
Security concerns were unfortunately still at play by the time Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey rolled around. Prince Harry's absence was definitely felt and commented on throughout the emotional event. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided against taking the trip with their two children — Archie and Lilibet — as nothing has changed with their security requests, per Page Six.
Former royal protection officer Richard Griffin had plenty to say about Harry missing his grandfather's tribute. He complimented Prince William's proper behavior, attributing the fine training to Philip, and hoped Harry would take note. "It was a big disappointment for everybody. People were talking about it," he shared about the memorial service, per the Daily Mail. Griffin considered Harry's worry about security as "nonsense." He continued, "... as far as I'm concerned that was a pathetic excuse. He should've been here to honor his grandfather."
Griffin continued to debase Harry's concerns, saying, "... if he was that worried about security, he could've stuck with his brother and father who have got wonderful security ..." Nonetheless, the moment has passed, and the issue still remains for Harry. Queen Elizabeth has yet to meet her youngest grandchild, and it is still uncertain whether she will get the chance before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin in June, per the Daily Beast. If tensions are still high surrounding these ongoing attempts to secure police protection, private visits with the queen may be as good as the family can get for some time.