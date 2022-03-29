Attendees Of Prince Philip's Memorial Are Absolutely Fuming At Harry

The decision for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down from their royal duties is still proving to cause strain on family ties. Since the couple left the U.K. in March 2020 to live in California, they have not returned as a unit. When Harry visited home solo in July 2021 to attend the unveiling of a statue honoring his late mother, his security detail was "compromised" while leaving a charity event, per Marie Claire. As a high-profile figure who has faced outspoken judgment over the decisions he has made with Meghan, safety is of utmost importance when it comes to travel and attending events.

Since stepping away from royal service, the family does not have access to taxpayer-funded police security, and their U.S. team is simply out of jurisdiction to step in. Harry has requested police security during visits and has offered to pay, but requests have been denied. In a statement from Harry's legal team, via BBC News, there are references to "neo-Nazi and extremist threats" they have received in recent years, making visits to Queen Elizabeth II and other family members difficult.

With the enormous occasion of a memorial service for Prince Philip nearly a year following his death in 2021, many were curious if Harry and Meghan would be in attendance.