Dr. Oz Just Left His Staff In A Huge Lurch

Dr. Mehmet Oz walked away from his long-running television show in late 2021 in order to focus on a potential political career. It turns out, this decision reportedly left many of his staffers in a tough spot. Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, rose to television fame when Oprah Winfrey brought him on her show dozens of times during its run. His popularity as a health expert on Winfrey's daytime show paved the way for him to get his own show, and The Hollywood Reporter noted that "The Dr. Oz Show" launched in September 2009.

The show had been renewed for its 14th season when the doctor and television personality decided to go in a different direction with his professional life. He announced his decision to run for an open 2022 Senate seat in Pennsylvania, and it did not take long for this to impact "The Dr. Oz" show.

Soon after Oz announced his candidacy, numerous television stations pulled the show from their schedules, detailed Page Six. This was due to the equal-time rule set by the Federal Communications Commission, which would require stations to provide equal time to Oz's opponents if they requested it. In December 2021, soon after the physician's political announcement, the official cancellation of Oz's series was announced. Apparently, that decision blindsided many staff members who had been with Oz for years.