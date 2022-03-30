Zoe Kravitz's Previous Comments About Jaden Smith Are Truly Coming Back To Haunt Her

Zoë Kravitz was one of the first celebrities to speak out against Will Smith, and all the drama that ensued during the 2022 Oscars broadcast. As a quick recap, comedian Chris Rock appeared onstage at the event to present an award, but before he did, Rock made sure to poke fun at a few celebrities. The star joked that Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, should be cast in the next "G.I. Jane" movie because of her buzzcut hairstyle. Will didn't take kindly to the criticism of his wife as she suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss. Will stormed the stage and slapped Rock, then continued to yell at him from his seat. Yep, it was a total "What the heck just happened?" moment.

Will has since apologized for his actions during the broadcast by releasing a statement on his Instagram account. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," he wrote. But was Will's apology too little too late? Kravtiz appeared to think so, as she shared a photo of herself at the Oscars with an intriguing caption. "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now," she wrote under her post. Kravitz is now facing some backlash of her own for the shade, with fans calling out her past inappropriate behavior toward a member of the Smith family.