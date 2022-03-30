Zoe Kravitz's Previous Comments About Jaden Smith Are Truly Coming Back To Haunt Her
Zoë Kravitz was one of the first celebrities to speak out against Will Smith, and all the drama that ensued during the 2022 Oscars broadcast. As a quick recap, comedian Chris Rock appeared onstage at the event to present an award, but before he did, Rock made sure to poke fun at a few celebrities. The star joked that Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, should be cast in the next "G.I. Jane" movie because of her buzzcut hairstyle. Will didn't take kindly to the criticism of his wife as she suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss. Will stormed the stage and slapped Rock, then continued to yell at him from his seat. Yep, it was a total "What the heck just happened?" moment.
Will has since apologized for his actions during the broadcast by releasing a statement on his Instagram account. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," he wrote. But was Will's apology too little too late? Kravtiz appeared to think so, as she shared a photo of herself at the Oscars with an intriguing caption. "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now," she wrote under her post. Kravitz is now facing some backlash of her own for the shade, with fans calling out her past inappropriate behavior toward a member of the Smith family.
Zoe Kravitz made questionable comments about Jaden Smith
Fans weren't happy when Zoë Kravitz shared her blunt take on the Will Smith drama at the Oscars, but it turns out, some of her past comments about his son are coming back to haunt her. In 2013, a then-24-year-old Kravitz spoke with V Magazine about her film "After Earth," also starring Will's son, Jaden Smith. At the time of the movie, Jaden was only 14 years old, and Kravitz told the outlet that she couldn't believe that he was so young. "I have to check myself," she told the outlet about hanging out with Jaden, per Hot New Hip Hop.
Kravtiz didn't stop there. "He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am," she said. "And he's so handsome, I was always like, when you're older, you know, we'll hang out...Nope, that's inappropriate, you're 14." Many fans now accuse Kravitz of being a predator because of her comments. "Zoe kravitz is a pedophile, she was flirting with Jaden smith when he was 14 and at the same time people knew this but only revealed now," one person wrote in a scathing tweet.
As of this writing, "The Batman" star has not addressed the resurfaced interview. Kravitz is currently dating actor Channing Tatum, and the pair have made plenty of headlines because of their romance — but time will only tell if she or Tatum comment on the backlash.