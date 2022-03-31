Which Friends Co-Star Would Lisa Kudrow Do Anything For?

"Friends" is one of the most popular sitcoms ever — according to The Economist, it's No. 1. They cite that in 2018, Netflix paid $100 million to stream the show for a year. "Friends" ran for 10 seasons, with millions tuning in to watch the camaraderie, flirting, disastrous dates, and heartwarming romances. Oh, and to marvel over how Monica could afford her 1,500 square foot Manhattan apartment — even with a string of low-income roommates over the years. CNBC had the answer. The apartment was under rent control and cost just $200 a month, as Monica inherited it from her gran. Plus, "Friends" was a sitcom and not a documentary, folks.

According to E! News, 52.5 million viewers tuned in to bid a fond farewell to the Central Perk six in 2004. "Friends" made household names out of the cast. In 2021, they filmed "Friends: The Reunion," part comedy, part documentary, and a load of tears. During an interview on "The Talk" (via ET Canada), Lisa Kudrow admitted meeting up with the old crew proved sentimental.

"We were like dabbing eyes, and you kind of don't know why," Kudrow shared. She said it was made even more emotional because COVID restrictions had just begun easing up, so people could finally hug each other again. There was one former cast member Kudrow especially wanted to hold tightly — one that's her ride or die. So, which "Friends" co-star would Lisa Kudrow do anything for? Spoiler alert: It's not Joey.