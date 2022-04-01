Oscars Producer Will Packer Reveals Chris Rock's Strong Reaction When Police Offered To Arrest Will Smith

It's been nearly a week since the slap that reverberated around the world happened, but the Academy has yet to reveal their course of action regarding Will Smith after he had smacked Chris Rock on live television.

Smith was allowed to return to his seat after he assaulted Rock, while the comedian refused to file a police report against the actor. Still, this doesn't mean that he will exit unscathed. According to Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, they are still investigating the matter, and it may take some time until they reach a final decision. "As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks," they said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

While there's a potentially long wait before they make their next step, it doesn't mean that they weren't ready to take action when #SlapGate happened.