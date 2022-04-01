Jim Carrey's Past Award Show Behavior Comes Back To Haunt Him
After the slap heard around the world, it seemed like all of Hollywood had something to say. In case you were somehow able to evade the news, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars after Rock made a "G.I. Jane" joke towards Jada Pinkett Smith. The fiasco seems to be the most talked-about subject right now, with just about everyone weighing in. There was Tiffany Haddish who said, "it was the most beautiful thing [she'd] ever seen." Then there was Nicki Minaj who went on a bit of a Twitter rant to say that while she loves Rock, she can understand why Smith did what he did. Even O.J. Simpson chimed in and said he could relate to Smith...Yikes.
But it seems the internet is switching things up for stars who have spoken out about the Oscars incident — and against Smith specifically. After Zoe Kravitz seemingly called out Smith in an Instagram post, Twitter dug up previous questionable comments on Jaden Smith. She said in a 2013 V Magazine interview (via JustJared), "There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can't believe you're 14... [H]e's so handsome, I was always like, 'When you're older, you know, we'll hangout...' Nope, that's inappropriate, you're 14."
Now, the latest celebrity to face backlash after blasting Smith is Jim Carrey. The comedian is being slammed for his actions at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards.
Jim Carrey did some questionable things at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards
After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and then proceeded to win the award for Best Actor, Jim Carrey had some strong opinions. In an interview with CBS Mornings, he said, "I was sickened by the standing ovation." Carrey continued, "I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse."
His comments on the matter may have backfired, as two clips of Carrey from the 1997 MTV Movie Awards have resurfaced. In one clip, he's seen forcibly grabbing and kissing a then-20-year-old Alicia Silverstone when he went on stage. Then at the same show, Carrey struck again when he grabbed Will Smith by the neck and tried to kiss him. Fans are now calling out Carrey for being a hypocrite, as one user pointed to the Smith incident and wrote, "By today's standards (whether you agree or not), this is s-xual assault and he should be arrested. If Will gotta go, Jim gotta go too." Another user tweeted, "So he assaulted two people in one night and no body said a word. He should be minding his own business."
Interestingly enough, just days after Carrey made those comments to CBS Mornings, he announced he was retiring from acting. In an interview with Access Hollywood, he said, "I am retiring. I am being fairly serious." Carrey goes on to say that he may reconsider a project if it was important enough, but it's hard to tell if his retirement has anything to do with his recent backlash.