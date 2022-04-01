Jim Carrey's Past Award Show Behavior Comes Back To Haunt Him

After the slap heard around the world, it seemed like all of Hollywood had something to say. In case you were somehow able to evade the news, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars after Rock made a "G.I. Jane" joke towards Jada Pinkett Smith. The fiasco seems to be the most talked-about subject right now, with just about everyone weighing in. There was Tiffany Haddish who said, "it was the most beautiful thing [she'd] ever seen." Then there was Nicki Minaj who went on a bit of a Twitter rant to say that while she loves Rock, she can understand why Smith did what he did. Even O.J. Simpson chimed in and said he could relate to Smith...Yikes.

But it seems the internet is switching things up for stars who have spoken out about the Oscars incident — and against Smith specifically. After Zoe Kravitz seemingly called out Smith in an Instagram post, Twitter dug up previous questionable comments on Jaden Smith. She said in a 2013 V Magazine interview (via JustJared), "There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can't believe you're 14... [H]e's so handsome, I was always like, 'When you're older, you know, we'll hangout...' Nope, that's inappropriate, you're 14."

Now, the latest celebrity to face backlash after blasting Smith is Jim Carrey. The comedian is being slammed for his actions at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards.