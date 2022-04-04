Even LeVar Burton Has A Will Smith Joke

LeVar Burton isn't exactly famous for his comedic talents. Burton is best known for starring in numerous different gritty and hard-hitting dramas, in addition to directing and acting in sci-fi series and movies, and writing kids' books.

According to Master Class, Burton played Kunta Kinte in the 1970s TV adaptation of Alex Haley's iconic book "Roots," which detailed the injustices enslaved people faced in the U.S. Following the show's success, Burton starred in several movies that told powerful stories about Black men, such as "Dummy" and "The Jesse Owens Story." According to IMDb, he was also a recurring character throughout the "Star Trek" franchise, directing parts of it too. He frequently popped up in "Murder She Wrote," proving Burton's talent is boundless.

Burton returned to portraying historically significant characters when he played Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2001 biopic "Ali," about the late great heavyweight fighter Muhammad Ali, portrayed by Will Smith — who has stolen headlines recently for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. It's safe to assume Burton and Smith may know each other pretty well after working together so closely. However, it seems all bets were off in the friendship stakes when the opportunity arose for Burton to take a jab at his former co-star, because even the actor has a joke about Smith's Oscars outburst.