Andrew Garfield's Girlfriend Sets The Record Straight On Their Relationship Status

When you're a Hollywood star, there's nowhere you can run or hide from dating rumors — and Andrew Garfield has proven himself to be near the top of the A-List heap. He's not only landed two Oscar nominations, but he also had a screen-worthy, real-life romance with another top tier star. Garfield started dating Emma Stone after they appeared in "The Amazing Spider-Man" together and the two seemed like the perfect match — until it ended.

Following his 2015 split from Stone, Garfield was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. But by late 2021, Garfield began dating model Alyssa Miller. While Miller may not be a huge name in Hollywood, she's certainly a big presence in the modeling world, with campaigns for Victoria's Secret, Swimsuit Illustrated, and many others under her belt. "Andrew has dated some very famous women, but he's finally found someone he can get really serious about," a source told Life & Style. The same insider also revealed that aside from Miller's supermodel looks, the actor is attracted to Miller because of their solid connection.

Sadly, the relationship didn't seem to last long. A few months into the romance, Garfield and Miller allegedly called it quits. "They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other," a source told The Sun, adding that they split. However, Miller insists otherwise.