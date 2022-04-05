Andrew Garfield's Girlfriend Sets The Record Straight On Their Relationship Status
When you're a Hollywood star, there's nowhere you can run or hide from dating rumors — and Andrew Garfield has proven himself to be near the top of the A-List heap. He's not only landed two Oscar nominations, but he also had a screen-worthy, real-life romance with another top tier star. Garfield started dating Emma Stone after they appeared in "The Amazing Spider-Man" together and the two seemed like the perfect match — until it ended.
Following his 2015 split from Stone, Garfield was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. But by late 2021, Garfield began dating model Alyssa Miller. While Miller may not be a huge name in Hollywood, she's certainly a big presence in the modeling world, with campaigns for Victoria's Secret, Swimsuit Illustrated, and many others under her belt. "Andrew has dated some very famous women, but he's finally found someone he can get really serious about," a source told Life & Style. The same insider also revealed that aside from Miller's supermodel looks, the actor is attracted to Miller because of their solid connection.
Sadly, the relationship didn't seem to last long. A few months into the romance, Garfield and Miller allegedly called it quits. "They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other," a source told The Sun, adding that they split. However, Miller insists otherwise.
Allyssa Miller squashes breakup rumors in the best way possible
One report suggests that Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Alyssa called it quits, but the model says otherwise. Miller typically uses her Instagram page to post modeling photos and not reveal too much about her personal life. However, she seems to have made an exception to squash the rumors of a split with Garfield, perhaps so fans would hear it directly from her mouth. Miller shared an image of herself and Garfield posing in a car (shown above). The pair appeared to be all glammed-up, about to either share a kiss, or just both making silly faces for the camera. Either way, they don't appear to be post-spilt.
Miller accompanied the post with a caption that immediately put rumors to rest. "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG," she wrote in the caption. Fans seemed thrilled that the pair are indeed still together and they made sure to shower the post with love. "The h*ll with the gossips we love you guys," one person replied. "OH MY GOD I LOVE YOU TWO TOGETHER YOU'RE PERFECT," another commenter user gushed.
While his personal life seems to be at a high, so does Garfield's professional life. The actor is known for roles in films, but he's slated to appear in the true-crime show "Under the Banner of Heaven" on FX.