Donatella Versace Reveals New Insight Into Britney Spears' Current State Of Mind

Some people may be questioning the state of Britney Spears' mental health following her release from conservatorship, but her friend Donatella Versace is not one of them.

Spears is currently enjoying her newfound freedom after being subjected to a 13-year conservatorship by her family, most notably her father, Jamie Spears. She has previously shared how happy she is now that she has her autonomy back. A month after her court-ordered arrangement ended, she took to Instagram to assure everyone that she is feeling better than ever. "That beautiful ... nice ... and warm f****** fuzzy feeling when you've been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it's finally here !!!!, she wrote, adding that she's finally "on the right medication." The singer also said that she's no longer under the watchful eye of people who don't have her best interests at heart, making her feel free. "Damn I can actually pray .... it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!!" she continued. "I'M HERE ... thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people."

In the past couple of months, Spears has begun to share the hardships she has overcome and blast those people who have wronged her. Some supporters were worried that she was going back to her previous ways, but according to her friend, fashion legend Donatella Versace, the public doesn't have anything to worry about.