How Bruce Willis' Family Is Reportedly Coping With His Serious Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' most recent health diagnosis has been a tough pill to swallow for fans who know the actor for his roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense." In early April, Bruce's family shared some devastating news with fans that will undoubtedly change Bruce's life (and career) forever. The star's daughter, Rumer Willis, was the first family member to break the news on social media. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," she wrote. Rumer added that the condition forced Bruce to step "away from the career that has meant so much to him."

According to Johns Hopkins, aphasia is a condition that affects people's ability to understand language. People with the disease have a hard time communicating with others and it would make his career as an actor very difficult. Bruce's stunt double, Stuart F. Wilson, worked alongside the star for 17 years Wilson shared that he noticed a change in the star. "Sometimes when you were talking to him, he just seemed sidetracked and we would think it would mean nothing but you would wonder if there are other things going on," he noted. Now, the behavior made more sense; the Razzies even rescinded their award for "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" in light of the news.

However, one group has remained by his side through it all: Bruce's family.