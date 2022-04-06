How Bruce Willis' Family Is Reportedly Coping With His Serious Diagnosis
Bruce Willis' most recent health diagnosis has been a tough pill to swallow for fans who know the actor for his roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense." In early April, Bruce's family shared some devastating news with fans that will undoubtedly change Bruce's life (and career) forever. The star's daughter, Rumer Willis, was the first family member to break the news on social media. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," she wrote. Rumer added that the condition forced Bruce to step "away from the career that has meant so much to him."
According to Johns Hopkins, aphasia is a condition that affects people's ability to understand language. People with the disease have a hard time communicating with others and it would make his career as an actor very difficult. Bruce's stunt double, Stuart F. Wilson, worked alongside the star for 17 years Wilson shared that he noticed a change in the star. "Sometimes when you were talking to him, he just seemed sidetracked and we would think it would mean nothing but you would wonder if there are other things going on," he noted. Now, the behavior made more sense; the Razzies even rescinded their award for "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" in light of the news.
However, one group has remained by his side through it all: Bruce's family.
Bruce Willis' family is remaining tough
Bruce Willis' health is at the forefront of his family's minds. After the "Die Hard" actor's devastating health diagnosis, they've had a lot to digest. A source told People that Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, is doing her best to focus on each milestone and family time together, including daughter Mabel's 10th birthday. "Emma is especially grateful for the daughters she shares with Bruce," the insider explained. "Everyone is focused on all the happy moments they are able to share." Additionally, the Willis clan is doing whatever they can to support the star. "They have rallied around him in a big way to help Bruce cope with what is to come," the source revealed.
Bruce's diagnosis with aphasia shocked fans around the globe, but one thing that his family has been taking comfort in is the outpouring of support from the public. Emma shared a post on her Instagram stories to express her gratitude for the overwhelming response. "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," she wrote on the post, adding that she felt "grateful."
Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, has also posted several photos of her dad since his diagnosis, including one that seems to capture his fun personality as he posed with his daughters in a throwback. "I love you Daddio, to the (moon emoji) and Back," she wrote. "Thank you for teaching me to be so silly. I love laughing with you." What a strong bunch!